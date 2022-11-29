Formally known as the Medowie Community Carols, in 2018 the Rotary Williamtown event was relaunched under the new name of ‘Medowie Christmas Carnival’ and has be transformed into a prominent regional flagship event for our community.

Medowie - Williamtown Rotary Christmas Carnival features a range of children’s rides and amusements; carefully curated artisan market stalls; gourmet food vendors; live music and entertainment; as well as activity involving local schools, sport/dance/community groups, local businesses, Christmas carols, Santa and much more!

Families are encouraged to arrange to meet friends at the event, shop for unique gifts and home wares, sample a range of gourmet foods and explore the rides and amusements.

The Hit106.9 Black Thunder will be on hand with a chill out zone plus Polaroid Station for you to snatch a memory of the your fantastic night at the Carnival!

Bring a picnic blanket, relax and enjoy live entertainment and immerse yourselves in the festive community spirit as we celebrate the countdown to Christmas! We look forward to welcoming you to a fantastic event on Saturday 10 December 2022.