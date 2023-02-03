Medicare Review: Changes You Can Expect And What’s Still Missing?

Sick of waiting to see a doctor?

Well unfortunately, Australians might not see changes until mid-2023 with the anticipated report of the Strengthening Medicare taskforce detailing no immediate assistance.

With quite a lot of information coming out of yesterday’s National Cabinet meeting, here’s a breakdown of the taskforce’s finding.

Report recommendations:

More funding for longer consultations,

“Blended” funding models to support chronic conditions,

Growing Aboriginal community-controlled health organisations and,

A review of “barriers and incentives” to push heal staff working to the fullest potential.

What’s missing:

While the report acknowledged the issues within the healthcare system, there were no recommendations of how much costs or wait times should be reduced by.

The report was also criticised for its lack of detail – with president of the Australian Primary Health Care Nurses Association, Karen Booth, describing the report as outlining “potential” and “promises” but no clear elaboration on how the proposes would help patients and its vitality.

The next steps:

The Federal Government will respond to the report in the May budget.

A significant amount of health funding should be allocated with rebates a part of that.

