Medical Watchdog Issues Alert After Breast Implants Linked To Rare Cancers

Two rare cancers have been linked to breast implants, decades after women went under the knife.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued an alert with almost 50 cases identified worldwide of squamous cell carcinoma or lymphomas growing in the scar tissue surrounding breast implants.

Although developing these tumours after having breast augmentation is uncommon, the cancers are considered aggressive, with the survival rate only 50 per cent.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you:

Macquarie University’s head of plastic and reconstructive surgery Associate Professor Anand Deva told the Sydney Morning Herald that the number of women affected by these cancers would be fewer than 100.

Prof Deva said the numbers were less than predicted, following a crackdown in September 2019 by the medical watchdog on all implants and breast tissue expanders over fears of a rare form of cancer.

The move followed an investigation into almost two-dozen deaths worldwide and more than 700 confirmed cases of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

“Any woman with an implant needs to have regular checks every year,” Deva said.

Symptoms associated with squamous cell carcinoma or lymphomas include swelling, pain, lumps or skin changes, the TGA said.

Approximately 40,000 women in Australia undergo breast implant surgery every year.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr