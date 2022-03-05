Medical Regulator Issues Warning Over RATs Not Approved For Use In Australia

Australia's medical regulator has issued a warning to Australians against buying Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) that have not been approved.

It follows reports that some types of RATs are being repackaged with incomplete components or re-labelled for sale in Australia.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved 32 different types of RATs for use in Australia and urges people to purchase these brands only.

"(Unapproved RATs) have not been assessed by the TGA, meaning they do not come with the same assurances of safety, effectiveness and quality as those that have met Australian regulatory requirements," the TGA said in a statement.

"Unapproved versions may not work as expected or work at all."

The TGA has also urged people to buy the tests from Australian retailers where possible and avoid buying online from international sellers.

"Avoid purchasing RATs from overseas websites - your order may be stopped at the Australian border if you import a quantity greater than what would be reasonable for personal use," the spokesman said.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 2,289

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 28 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 386

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 48 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 696

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,152

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 276 / 21

New South Wales

New cases: 10,017

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 995 / 45

Victoria

New cases: 5,721

Covid-related deaths: 24

Hospital and ICU admissions: 250 / 28

South Australia

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Tasmania

New cases: 941

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 4

