Medical Experts Call On Scott Morrison To Take Urgent Action on Climate Change

Top Australian doctors are calling on the Prime Minister to take urgent action against climate change.

The Australia Medical Association is just one of the top medical groups who have signed an urgent letter to Scott Morrison, urging him to commit to targets to help save lives and protect health.

The letter penned to the Prime Minister raised concerns about the health impacts climate change is having on the health of Australian’s, including poor air quality, and mental health issues.

AMA Vice President Dr. Chris Moy says increasing temperatures aren’t just affecting ice caps.

“It affects the things like the air we breathe, the temperatures we face, the food we have to eat, the mental health issues we will have to face, and these are things that only we will have to face, but more importantly our children.”

Dr. Omar Khorshid has told the ABC action is needed now.

"That means starting this process as soon as possible, moving Australia away from our reliance on coal exports, and coal-fired power for our own fire energy needs, and of course when it comes to health, finding ways to make health sustainable.”

The medical experts from the AMA, The Royal Australia College of General Practitioners (RACGP), The College of Intensive Care Medicine of Australia and New Zealand (CICM), and more, are saying they are already seeing the effects in hospitals.

It’s predicted that thousands of Australian’s will die in climate change-related disasters, including bushfires, floods, and heatstroke if the country doesn’t dramatically slash carbon emissions by 2030.

