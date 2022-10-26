Medibank Reveals All Customers Have Been Affected In Cybercrime

The Medibank data breach is more severe than first thought, with it revealed on Wednesday all customers were affected, including ahm and international student customers.

In its latest statement, Medibank said the number of victims from the cyberattack “could grow substantially”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

"Our investigation has now established that the criminal had access to all ahm customers' personal data and significant amounts of health claims data; all international student customers' personal data and significant amounts of health claims data; all Medibank customers' personal data and significant amounts of health claims data," Medibank said in a statement.

Medibank said its priority is to continue investigating to understand the extent of the data breached, determining what data had been stolen to inform customers.

The insurer said its IT systems had not been encrypted by ransomware yet, and customers could continue to access health services.

On Tuesday, Medibank announced affected customers had access to support care packages which included 24/7 access to its mental health services.

Australia Today with Steve Price provides honest opinion and real talk live and exclusive from 7-11am Monday to Friday. Listen below or download the LiSTNR app and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.