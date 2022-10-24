Medibank Offers Support Packages For Cybercrime Victims

Customers affected by Medibank’s cyberattack will have access to a cybercrime customer support package from today.

It comes as the insurer provided an update that the Australia Federal Police’s investigation has found data taken included Medibank customer data in addition to that of ahm and international student customers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The support package includes access to Medibank’s mental health and wellbeing support line for all customers, including ahm customers; access to specialist identity protection advice and resources from IDCAR; free identity monitoring services for customers who have had their primary ID compromised; and reimbursement of fees for re-issue of identity documents that have been fully compromised in this crime.

Medibank CEO David Koczkar apologised to customers once again for the incident, and said their wellbeing was at the forefront of the insurer’s concern.

“I unreservedly apologise to our customers who have been the victims of this serious crime,” he said.

“As we continue to uncover the breadth and gravity of this crime, we recognise that these developments will be distressing for our customers, our people and the community and we stand ready to support our customers with identity, financial hardship and mental health support.

Medibank will also defer premium increases for Medibank and ahm customers which were scheduled to rise on November 1, now to occur on January 16, 2023.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: