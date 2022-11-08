Medibank Face First Class Action Over Cyber Hack

Health Insurer Medibank are set to face a class action over a data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 10 million people.

The hacking incident saw the personal information of 9.7 million past and present Medibank private customers compromised.

Centennial Lawyers and Bannister Law Class Actions will be investigating the breach which resulted in the exposure of personal information from 5.1 million Medibank customers, 1.8 million international customers and 2.8 million budget ahm business customers.

Bannister Law Class Actions released a statement on Tuesday morning claiming the company had breached the Privacy Act.

“We believe the data breach is a betrayal of Medibank Private’s customers and a breach of the Privacy Act. Medibank has a duty to keep this kind of information confidential,” - Bannister Law Class Actions

“The two firms will be investigating Medibank breached their privacy policy and the terms of their contract of the medical insurance which they provided to their customers.

“The lawyers will also assess whether damages should be paid to Medibank customers as a result of their breaches.”

The class action follows recent comments from someone claiming to be the hacker on a dark web forum threatening to release the classified information.

“Data will be publish in 24 hours. P.S I recommend to sell Medibank stocks.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether the comment was made by the hacker however, the dark web forum has been linked to ransomware gang REvil.

Data believed to have been exposed in the breach includes the personal health information of millions of customers.

