Medibank Customers Urged To Be On "High Alert" After Data Appears On Dark Web

Customer data allegedly stolen from Australia's largest health insurer, Medibank has started appearing on the dark web.

The ransomware group behind the data leak overnight released same sample info as well as emails exchanged with the health insurance provider.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

In a statement, Minister for Cyber Security, Clare O’Neil said Medibank customers should be on "high alert".

"We urge people who may be affected to be on high alert for attempts by cyber criminals to extort individuals over their personal information.

"Do not assume that anyone who contacts you has access to your data, or that paying a ransom will protect your data privacy," she said.

"Cyber criminals commit to undertaking actions in return for payment, but so often re-victimise companies and individuals. - Minister for Cyber Security, Clare O’Neil

According to AAP reports, the hackers have posted hundreds of names, addresses, birthdates, and Medicare details under a "good-list" and a "naughty-list" on a blog belonging to the group.

"Looking back that data is stored not very understandable format (table dumps) we'll take some time to sort it out," they said in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We'll continue posting data partially, need some time to do it pretty [sic].

Medibank last week confirmed almost 500,000 health claims were stolen by the hackers, along with personal information, affecting about 9.7 million current and former customers.

No credit card or banking details were accessed.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.