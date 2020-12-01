Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett Is Finally Engaged & Yes His Hair Still Looks Sexy Pushed Back

It's officially over Mean Girl fans, Aaron Samuels is no longer available!

Jonathan Bennett aka Aaron Samuels announced his engagement in an adorable Instagram post to his longtime boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan!

"I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person. So excited to share this moment, from the custom rings he had made for us with @kayjewelers to the song he wrote and sang for me. Can’t wait to show you the video this week. But for right now just this moment of joy," he wrote.

Congratulations to the cute couple! And honestly, we doubt you could even look ugly when you cry.

And if the pictures are anything to go off, we definitely can't wait to see their engagement video soon!

Stay tuned peeps!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.