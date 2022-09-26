Mean Girls Star Daniel Franzese AKA Damien Chats To Us Ahead Of Mean Girls Day!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Mean Girls star, Daniel Franzese, who you would recognise as Damien!

It's Mean Girls Day next week (Oct 3rd, obvi), so we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate.

Before you can say, "SHE DOESN'T EVEN GO HERE!", Daniel told us what iconic line he hears the most.

We also spoke about the impact he had on the LGBTQIA+ community, his recent role on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - will we ever see Donna Belissima again?!

Missed the chat? Here's what Daniel Franzese had to say about his time as Damien on Mean Girls:

