McGowan Unimpressed By Morrison's Mandate Comments

Scott Morrison has created a stir among state politicians and leaders, after comments made on vaccine mandates in certain states.

The Prime Minister said once the nation hits the 80% double dose mark, anyone who is yet to be vaccinated should be allowed into a cafe or restaurant.

Taking aim at Queensland's new rules set to be introduced, there is concern the comments establish mixed messaging.

WA Premier Mark McGowan believes the directive of all Aussies welcoming life back is unhelpful.

Senior Cabinet Minister Peter Dutton has defended comments by the PM, explaining that you can't segregate parts of the community.

"I wouldn't buy the rhetoric of Mark McGowan or Annastacia Palaszczuk, I think the Prime Minister's made a perfectly sensible mark here," Dutton said.

"The states, in the plan that they've signed up to, the commitment that they gave to the country, was that when we got to 80% double vaccination rate we would go back to having to live with this." - Peter Dutton

McGowan has accused the federal government of 'making things up' about moving the date forward to for lighter border restrictions.

WA is planning to continue locking out interstate travellers until the 90% vaccination rate is reached.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the state may accelerate plans in order to host the fifth Ashes Test in Perth - scheduled between Australia and England from January 14 at Optus Stadium.

McGowan returned serve at Mr Hunt, explaining he has had no talks with the health minister.

"He's got a very vivid imagination. He hasn't spoken to the health minister," the Premier told reporters.

"I just urge the commonwealth government to stop making things up. I don't know why he would think that. He has no basis to say that."

