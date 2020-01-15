McDonald's Finally Launches Their McVeggie Burger Across Australia

McDonald's is officially adding a vegetable-based burger to their menu across Australia!

The McVeggie burger was originally trialled in South Australia, and is now expanding to the rest of the nation.

Jenni Dill, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Australia, explained, “The McVeggie Burger is packed full of Australian grown veggies with the crunchy patty including potatoes, peas, corn, carrot and onion. The patty is then paired with great tasting cheese, lettuce, herbs and spices, mayonnaise and Macca’s iconic pickles, all on a sesame seed bun.

“We know there’s an appetite for alternatives to traditional meat proteins and Australians are looking for more plant-based options in their diet.”

Vegetable fans have been demanding a plant focused burger from McDonald's for a long time, and they have listened to the feedback.

“As a business constantly focused on responding to what Australians want, we’re excited to now be serving up the McVeggie Burger to our customers across the country,” said Ms Dill.

However anyone who keeps a strict diet should be advised that burger is not completely vegetarian due to the way it is cooked.

“For those who are vegetarian, although there are no meat ingredients in the McVeggie Burger, due to its cooking procedure, it’s not strictly vegetarian,” added Ms Dill.

We can't wait to try it!

