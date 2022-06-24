Maya Rudolph's New Comedy 'Loot' Sees Her With A $87 Billion Divorce Settlement!

Now on Apple TV+

Article heading image for Maya Rudolph's New Comedy 'Loot' Sees Her With A $87 Billion Divorce Settlement!

Maya Rudolph is a comedy kweeeen, and she's back with another TV show now available on Apple TV+, Loot. 

After divorcing her husband (Adam Scott) of 20 years after he's caught having an affair, Molly Novak (Rudolph) must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.

Here's the trailer: 

The Loot cast also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.

This 10-episode series is now streaming on Apple TV+!

