Maya Rudolph's New Comedy 'Loot' Sees Her With A $87 Billion Divorce Settlement!

Maya Rudolph is a comedy kweeeen, and she's back with another TV show now available on Apple TV+, Loot.

After divorcing her husband (Adam Scott) of 20 years after he's caught having an affair, Molly Novak (Rudolph) must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.

Here's the trailer:

The Loot cast also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.

This 10-episode series is now streaming on Apple TV+!

Catch up on our new podcast here:

Want to know what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR? Check out out new podcast, available for iOS and Android: