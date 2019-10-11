Maude Street Mall Revitalisation Design Is Almost Underway

Greater Shepparton City Council are ready to begin works on Maude Street Mall as part of an intricate revitalisation plan.

Following the August Ordinary Council Meeting, the massive contract for the redevelopment has been handed to 'Group GSA' consultants who will be ate care of the functional design, business case, detailed design and documentation of works identified for the redevelopment.

This means existing infrastructure beneath the mall surface will need to be located.

From Monday, October 14th 2019 local firm Watters Electrical will start work in different areas throughout the mall.

According to Greater Shepparton City Council Director of Infrastructure Phil Hoare said the work will take place in two separate stages.

“The first stage will take approximately one week to complete and will involve the use of scanners to assist in determining what areas will need to be examined further through excavation.” - Cr Hoare

Minor Excavation works to conduct visual inspection and obtain depths of underground infrastructure in certain areas of the mall are expected to start on Monday, October 21st.

The detailed design and business case is scheduled for completion by mid 2020. Councillor Phil Hoare says he is very excited for the project to begin.

“This is an exciting project and Council looks forward to working with Group GSA and the community on what will be the basis of one of Council’s biggest projects,” - Cr Hoare

