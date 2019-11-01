Maude Street Mall Redevelopment Is Moving Forward!

The Maude Street Mall is well on its way now with design works progressing rapidly!

The Greater Shepparton City Council's plan to spruce up the Maude Street Mall will be moving forward over the next few weeks with investigations launching into the existing underground services.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Projects Craig Exton says the they will be doing all they can to prevent the works from inconveniencing pedestrians.

“Council will be co-ordinating some minor excavation works in the mall to locate critical services. The work areas will be fenced off and lined with black plastic to minimise inconvenience for pedestrians and traders. The work areas will be small and will move progressively through the Mall,” - Craig Exton

To minimise disruptions to locals, the works will be commencing between the hours of 4PM and midnight from Wednesday, November 6th and will only be taking place from Monday to Thursdays.

The changes to the Maude Street Mall precinct is part of the COuncil's CBD revitalisation project which includes previous work at Vaughan Street, redevelopment at the Maude Street Bus Interchange and Plaza the railway precinct. The detailed design and business case is predicted to be completed by mid 2020.

If you missed the show this morning, tune into the full podcast below...