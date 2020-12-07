Matthew Perry Announces Limited-Edition 'Friends' Apparel For Charity
The one with the perfect gift idea
Stop everything!
Matthew Perry has taken to Instagram to announce the release of Chandler-themed apparel supporting the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief efforts.
Available for 2 weeks only, the line packs a sarcastic punch with slogans including "Could this BE anymore of a t-shirt" and "What is this, a baseball cap?"
It's the perfect gift idea for a Friends fanatic, or just a treat-yourself moment, with the added joy of contributing to an important cause.
The apparel includes hoodies, t-shirts, baseball caps, and mugs featuring sarcastic slogans and iconic Chandler moments, including a tribute to this merry dance -
Check out the full range here.
