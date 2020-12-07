Matthew Perry Announces Limited-Edition 'Friends' Apparel For Charity

The one with the perfect gift idea

Article heading image for Matthew Perry Announces Limited-Edition 'Friends' Apparel For Charity

Stop everything!

Matthew Perry has taken to Instagram to announce the release of Chandler-themed apparel supporting the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 relief efforts. 

Post

Available for 2 weeks only, the line packs a sarcastic punch with slogans including "Could this BE anymore of a t-shirt" and "What is this, a baseball cap?"

Post

It's the perfect gift idea for a Friends fanatic, or just a treat-yourself moment, with the added joy of contributing to an important cause. 

The apparel includes hoodies, t-shirts, baseball caps, and mugs featuring sarcastic slogans and iconic Chandler moments, including a tribute to this merry dance - 

Post

Check out the full range here.

Catch up on the latest below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

Ebony Reeves

7 December 2020

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

chandler bing
matthew perry
friends
Listen Live!
chandler bing
matthew perry
friends
chandler bing
matthew perry
friends
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs