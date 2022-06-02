Matthew Morrison Claps Back By READING The Text Message That Got Him Fired

Glee star Matthew Morrison has taken to social media to defend himself after rumours started circulating about his behaviour that ultimately got him fired from 'So You Think You Can Dance' in the US.

Those rumours hinted at the judge's interaction with contestants with some going so far as to accuse him of hooking up with one of them, based on zero evidence.

So now Matthew has decided to clear the air and read out the text message that seemingly got him fired from the show.

Matthew will still appear in the pre-recorded audition phase episodes of the show but will not appear in the weekly competition moving forward.

He states that it's sad 'gossip rules' and that he was simply trying to help one of the dancers get a job with a choreographer they both have a mutual respect for.

It will be interesting to see where it goes from here!

