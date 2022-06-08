Matthew McConaughey Pleads For Gun Reform In Emotional Address At White House Briefing

Actor Matthew McConaughey has given an emotional speech about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde while at the white House briefing on Tuesday.

McConaughey used his time at the podium to shares the stories of those who died during the shooting and to push for a gun law reform.

The Academy Award winning actor revealed that he and his wife Camilla had spent the past week visiting the families of the victims.

Wielding a pair of green converses used to identify the body of a young girl, McConaughey plead for tighter restrictions on firearms urging the government to raise the minimum age for purchasing an AR-15 to 21.

McConaughey also pushed for a longer waiting period for AR-15s, universal background checks and to instate red flag laws.

"These are reasonable, practical, tactical regulations to our nation, states, communities, schools and homes. Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals. These regulations are not a step back -- they're a step forward for a civil society and, and the Second Amendment," - Matthew McConaughey

The actor said immediate action needs to be taken to appropriately honour the lives of the 21 victims.

"You know what every one of these parents wanted, what they asked us for? What every parent separately expressed in their own way to Camila and me? That they want their children's dreams to live on. That they want their children's dreams to continue, to accomplish something after they are gone. They want to make their loss of life matter," he said.

McConaughey revealed that one of the young victims wanted to become a marine biologist while another had plans to head to art school in Paris before they died.

Emergency services were called to Robb Elementary School on May 24 following reports of an active shooter.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 students and two teachers, wounding at least 17 others.

