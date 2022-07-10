Matthew Ebden And Max Purcell Win Wimbledon Men's Doubles Final

Australia has broken another Wimbledon drought with Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell becoming the first all-Australian team in 22 years to win the men’s doubles.

The Aussie duo took out the defending champions from Croatia – Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, in a five-set thriller 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-2).

"I thought we were out of here first round," Purcell said.

"We were love-40 down in the fifth, three match points, and then we just won Wimbledon — how good's that?" - Purcell

Ebden and Purcell were last seen pairing up at this year’s Australian Open, where they lost against Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The last time an all-Australian men’s double reigned at the All England Club was Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge won the last of their six Wimbledon crowns 22 years ago.

In an earlier match on Saturday, Russian-born Elena Rybakina became the women’s singles champion.

Competing for her adopted country Kazakhstan, the 23-year-old beat Tunisia’s, Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is set to front Novak Djokovic in the singles final on Sunday, hoping to become the first Australian to take out the title since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

