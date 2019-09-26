Mattel Has Launched A Line Of Gender-Inclusive Dolls

It is no secret that when we think of Mattel, we automatically think of Barbie dolls!

They were pretty much designed to target young girls... but thankfully, things are changing, because Mattel has now launched a line of gender-inclusive dolls!

The dolls are called “Creatable World” and have been designed for the user to be able to customise basically everything to what they want their doll to be!

Each doll comes with both feminine and masculine-presenting kits with all different types of hair, clothes and accessories, which will create a toy that isn’t dictated by gender norms.

Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design stated, "We see this line as an opportunity for us to open up that dialogue around what dolls are for and who dolls are for and also as the world begins the celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we absolutely fundamentally believed it was time to launch a doll line free of labels and free of rules for kids."

There has been a big demand for gender-inclusive dolls for quite some time, and thankfully, Mattel listened!

The line consists of six different doll kits, retailing for about $30 in America and they are available in a variety of skin different tones.

Each kit has one doll, two hairstyle options, one longer, one shorter, and with different clothes.

We love this so much!!

