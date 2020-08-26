Matt Preston Confirms There's A Savage Meat Pie Challenge On 'Plate Of Origin'

We’re talking real soul food here people!



It's pretty safe to say, this new TV series has been one of the most eagerly awaited cooking shows by Australians.

Matt Preston talked all things Plate of Origin related, where it is all about teams cooking to their unique passions.

But, there will be an epic meat pie cook-off, and no the Aussie team won't be copping it...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.