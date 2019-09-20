Matt & Chelsie Say They Had “Cheeky Conversations” At The Cocktail Party No One Saw

And what is was like to watch Abbie!

Entertainment News Team

20 September 2019

Entertainment News Team

Network Ten

Last night, Australia watched on as Matt Agnew declared his love for chemical engineer Cheslie Mcleod, and left 23-year-old Abbie Chatfield heart broken.

Cheslie was listed as one of the front-runners from episode one when she first presented Matt with a oxytocin ‘love chemical’ temporary tattoo on the red carpet.

Speaking with the Hit Network’s Heidi, Xavier & Pete with Juelz this morning, Matt said Chelsie caught his eye from the get-go and revealed the two had some “cheeky conversations” at the cocktail party that didn’t make the cut.

Cheslie also revealed what it was like to watch Matt & Abbie’s streamy beach date!

Take a listen:

