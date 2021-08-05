Matt & Alex Expose The Hotel Industry's Dirty Little Secrets

Ever wandered into a five star hotel and wondered if it's as nice behind the scenes as it is front of house?

Well, for this week's episode of 'Insider', Matt & Alex got in touch with a former hotel worker who spent six months working as a housekeeper at a high end hotel over seas.

This housekeeper exposed many a dirty secrets from within the hotel industry including what housekeepers are confronted with on a daily basis and what the staff culture is really like behind those sparkling industry smiles.

We hear all about the horrific things she saw during her first day on the job, whether she often walked in on people in precarious positions and what a typical day in housekeeping looks like.

We also find out whether she ran into any famous people on the job and whether there's a staff hierarchy guests don't know about.

Before signing off, our anonymous housekeeper humours us by putting some classic hotel myths to bed like whether people actually boil their undies in the kettle and whether a folded toilet paper triangle is the mark of an expensive hotel.

Tune into the full episode below!

