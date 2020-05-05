Matt & Alex Are BACK!

Comedy faves, Matt and Alex are back and ready to hit your ears!

Matt & Alex - All Day Breakfast, will be serving up Breakfast radio, wherever, whenever you want it on podcasting app. PodcastOne.

After three years hosting triple j’s highest rating breakfast show, the pair took a hiatus from radio at the end of 2016 to focus on their own projects.

Now they are back with an on-demand breakfast show!

Matt, said: “I'm so excited about reconnecting with everyone who used to listen to us in the morning and even more excited about connecting with new fans who can't stand waking up before 9.00am! In a time when the nation is spending all day in their pyjamas, it’s only fitting that we offer them an all-day breakfast show to match.



“After such a successful tenure at triple j, we were careful not to jump back in the booth together unless the conditions were right, and everything about SCA and our new show, All Day Breakfast, feels right!”

Creative writer, Alex Dyson, said: "Since leaving triple j, we've definitely grown as people. Matt had his first child and I won a championship as the Chicago Bulls on NBA 2k19. I can't wait to get back together with my radio Scottie Pippen and write a new chapter together.

"As someone who ate a cold hash brown at 3:15pm yesterday, All Day Breakfast is the show I was born to do. Instead of spreading out a breakfast show thinly over a number of hours, this will be a daily shot of the best content, ready when you want it. Like eating a glob of Vegemite directly from the knife, instead of having it wiped sparsely over toast."

Download the PodcastOne Australia app, search All Day Breakfast wherever you find your podcasts or click here to listen