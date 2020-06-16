- Entertainment NewsMasterChef's Favourite Judge Melissa Admits She Never Actually Wanted To Be On The Show
MasterChef's Favourite Judge Melissa Admits She Never Actually Wanted To Be On The Show
Sorry, WHAT?
Yes, you did read that correctly.
Turns out one of our favourites on MasterChef Australia never really wanted to be on the show.
Melissa Leong told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete it was actually a really hard decision for her to say yes to being a judge on this season.
