MasterChef's Favourite Judge Melissa Admits She Never Actually Wanted To Be On The Show

Sorry, WHAT?

Article heading image for MasterChef's Favourite Judge Melissa Admits She Never Actually Wanted To Be On The Show

Channel 10

Yes, you did read that correctly. 

Turns out one of our favourites on MasterChef Australia never really wanted to be on the show.

Melissa Leong told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete it was actually a really hard decision for her to say yes to being a judge on this season.

Tune in below to hear why:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

5 hours ago

Melissa leong
MasterChef Australia
judge
Listen Live!
Melissa leong
MasterChef Australia
judge
Melissa leong
MasterChef Australia
judge
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs