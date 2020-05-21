Masterchef’s Jock Reveals That There's A Massive Mie Goreng Challenge Coming Tonight!

Every uni student's dream!

Article heading image for Masterchef’s Jock Reveals That There's A Massive Mie Goreng Challenge Coming Tonight!

Chanel 10

Honestly, I think this is the ultimate cooking lesson we have all been waiting for.

Jock Zonfrillo told Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that on tonight's episode of MasterChef Australia we will see the ultimate Mie Goreng cook-off! 

Plus, apparently, Jock can tell the difference between noddles by the way it sounds when it's slapped against a wall...or a person for that matter...

Tune in below to hear if you can beat Jock in different noodle slapping sounds against another human: 

Eve Swain

14 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

MasterChef Australia
Jock Zonfrillo
mie goreng
noodle
