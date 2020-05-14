MasterChef's Andy Allen Reveals Katy Perry Called One Of The Judges 'Daddy'

And whose dish is 'the tits'

Article heading image for MasterChef's Andy Allen Reveals Katy Perry Called One Of The Judges 'Daddy'

Chanel 10

This might be one of the most iconic moments in TV history. Katy Perry on MasterChef Australia.

Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo told Adelaide's Bec & Cosi that Katy Perry deadset called one of the judges 'daddy' and that there is a major embarrassing singing outburst mid cooking from someone you wouldn't expect...

Tune in below to hear who it is!

Eve Swain

7 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

MasterChef Australia
Listen Live!
