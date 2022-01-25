Production Suspended For MasterChef 2022

Production for the upcoming season of MasterChef has been suspended.

The series, currently filming in Melbourne, had to halt production after a slew of contestants and crew members received positive Covid tests.

Talking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Endemol Shine Australia (the company behind the hit series) revealed that ‘shooting on the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia: Foodies Vs Favourites has been temporarily suspended due to several positive Covid cases within the production.’

Set to debut sometime this year, the new season will see the return of previous fan-favourite chefs (including Alvin Quah, Julie Goodwin and Michael Weldon) as they compete against 'amateur' foodies for the lucrative title of MasterChef.

MasterChef is just the latest Australian show to be impacted by Covid, with Neighbours, Five Bedrooms and The Bureau of Magical Things also having to either shut-up-shop or navigate restrictions as they arose.

