Mask Mandate Extended For South East Queensland

With five new locally acquired cases in QLD health authorities have announced the extension of mask mandates across the South East.

After vowing to reevaluate mask restrictions after two weeks, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced masks will remain for 11 local government areas.

The mask mandate will remain in place until at least 4PM on September 24th when the situation will once again be reevaluated.

The areas affected include Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Noosa, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Redland City and the Sunshine Coast.

These areas will be required to wear masks while attending indoor public places, outdoors where social distancing is not possible and at workplaces.

Following the Premier's announcement of the mask mandate extension, five new locally acquired cases have since been recorded in Brisbane.

The cases are all contained to one family and two households following a visitor from NSW coming into contact with the family.

