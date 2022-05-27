Mary Poppins Touches Down In Sydney And She's Got A Bag Of Surprises

The musical theatre world is buzzing in Australia and one of the shows adding a spoonful of sugar to the excitement is Mary Poppins The Musical.

The cast wowed audiences at opening night last night and one thing is for sure, you can't possibly sit through this show without a smile on your face.

From the folding dollhouse design of the set, to the nods to the original movie but with a unique and new storyline, this show is simply... Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Stefanie Jones, who leads the all-Australian cast as Mary Poppins, has been overwhelmed by the response of the audiences so far.



“Performing to such generous audiences is always an honour, and we are all loving their reactions to this special show. The emotional heart of the story really connects to the adults in the audience, and hearing children giggling in the comedic moments lifts us all on stage. And I hope that everyone is as enchanted by the stage magic as I am every night!”

Mary Poppins is now playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Tickets are currently available for performances to 31 July 2022. For more ticketing information including a schedule of performances, check out marypoppinsmusical.com.au.

Opening night saw the who's who of Sydney come out to see what was in Mary's mysterious bag!

Richard Wilkins and partner Nicola Dale

Celebrity Personal Trainer Jono Castano

The Hit Network's own Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill

Luxe Listings star and real estate queen Monika Tu and partner Jad Khattar

Singer and TV star Ali Simpson

