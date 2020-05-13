Mary-Kate Olsen Has Reportedly Filed For An Emergency Divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for an emergency divorce from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, according to a new report from TMZ.

The gossip site has this morning reported that the screen and fashion mogul filed for divorce back in April, however, has been unable to do so as New York courts are not accepting divorce filings - other than emergencies - due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, she has reportedly requested an emergency order to speed the separation along.

The request comes with claims her husband, a French banker, terminated the lease to their NYC apartment without her knowledge and is giving the Olsen twin until 18 May to move her things out.

“Mary-Kate says the only way she can protect her property is if she's to file a divorce petition. That would trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property," the site reported.

The multi-millionaire Row designer has requested that the couple’s prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Mary-Kate and Olivier have been together for nearly eight years, with the pair tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015.

