Mary J.Blige Will Be Producing A Movie Based On Hit 90s Song "Real Love"

Mary J. Blige will be producing a film based on her 90s hit song, Real Love!

The performer has teamed up with American cable channel, Lifetime, to create the new romantic drama movie.

The movie will centre around Kendra, who sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meet’s her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.

Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime and LMN said they're excited to take on the production.

"Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love,” she said.

We're yet to hear about the cast and release date, but we'll keep you posted!

The Decider: Who Will Amber Choose?

Check out our new podcast, Date For It!

Don't forget to subscribe via Apple here and Spotify here, and get ready for new episodes twice a week!