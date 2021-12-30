Marvel Releases Teaser For 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'

Marvel Studios has debuted the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

The film will take us on a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

The film will follow on from WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home with the following synopsis:

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.”

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange"

Take a look at the teaser trailer here:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in Australian cinemas on May 5, 2022!

