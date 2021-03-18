Marvel Just Announced Their First Ever Gay Captain America & We're Loving This For Them

So, we just caught wind of some fantastic news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

As exciting as this information is, we are also sad to announce that Chris Evans has admitted he will not be reprising his role as Captain America for the foreseeable future and we can still hear the collective hearts of Marvel fans shattering all over the world.

On the other hand, Marvel has announced that they will be introducing their first ever gay Captain America comic hero and we are all about it!

The LGBTQIA+ character will be named Aaron Fischer and will be the first ever gay Captain America in history to don the red, white and blue costume.

Although, after an image of the character was released, it became obvious that he is a far cry from the original character we all know and love!

Entertainment Weekly

Created by writer Joshua Trujillo, the teenage character is said to represent fellow "runaways and unhoused", according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The series will follow familiar characters such as Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson and John Walker as they search America for the Captain's stolen shield and at some point during their journey, their paths collide with Aaron.

The announcement reinforces Marvel's mission to incorporate more diverse characters in their comics and follows a fairly recent revelation that Peter Quill, a.k.a Star Lord is actually bisexual.

The bombshell was revealed in a comic where Star Lord meets a couple of (human-like) aliens, who invite him into a polyamorous relationship. But given he's still hung up and on the hunt for the love of his life Gamora, he initially declines the offer.

But then we see time jump forward 12 years and eventually, Star Lord gives on his search his girlfriend and gives into the alien couple (Aradia & Mors) and begins a relationship with them.

So there you have it, the Marvel Universe has not failed to disappoint once again and I for one, can not wait to see more!

Tune into the latest in Hit Entertainment News below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.