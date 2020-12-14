Marvel Confirms 'Star-Lord' From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Is Bisexual After All

Anyone who is a Marvel fan like us, will know all about Peter Quill's (aka Star-Lord's) adventures throughout the galaxy!

Known partially for his whirlwind romance with the not-so-evil-anymore Gamora, aka Zoe Saldana, as well as his annoyingly upbeat and cheeky nature.

Well, it has now been confirmed by Marvel in the latest comic issue of The Guardians Of The Galaxy series that Peter Quill (Star-Lord) is in fact bisexual.

The latest issue #9 called, "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord," sees the character Quill spend nearly 150 years in a foreign land named Morinus, where he befriends a pair of humanoids, the female Aradia and the male Mors, who all eventually begin a relationship around 12 years later.

"It's been over a decade," it reads, "Time to accept the truth...Morinus is my home. You're my home."

Well, there you have it, folks!

It is unclear at this time whether this newfound aspect of the character will be incorporated into the latest Marvel movie, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, but needless to say, we can't wait how the next movie will play out!

