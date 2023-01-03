Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Critical Following Snow Plough Accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in serious but stable condition after being injured in a horror snow ploughing accident.

Mr Renner who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel cinematic universe was severely injured after his leg was run over while ploughing snow at his property in Lake Tahoe following a snowstorm.

The 51-year-old is now believed to be conscious and speaking and remains in critical but stable condition in Nevada.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Mr Renner’s publicist confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” she said.

The actor is believed to have suffered major blood loss and was being treated by a doctor until paramedics arrived in the scene.

He was airlifted to hospital a short time later.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.