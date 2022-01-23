Marshall Declares Omicron Has Peaked As Cases Drop

South Australia has recorded zero Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as intensive care admissions drop.

SA reported 2,062 new infections on Sunday, the lowest number recorded since December 30, when 1374 cases were recorded.

The new cases were detected from 12,316 PCR tests administered on Saturday.

SA Health has confirmed there are 294 people in hospital with Covid, with 23 of those in intensive care, while four require a ventilator.

Of those hospitalised, 162 people are fully vaccinated, 42 patients are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, and 74 have an unknown vaccination status.

It follows Premier Steven Marshall's announcement on Friday that interim modelling produced by Professor Joshua Ross, at the University of Adelaide, showed South Australia was “very likely to have had our peak already”.

“I’m increasingly hopeful that we have got on top of this very dangerous Omicron wave with the cooperation of all people in South Australia,”

“The statistics we’ve got today are very positive, but we can’t be complacent here in South Australia,” Mr Marshall said.

“My strong message to every single person in the state is to make sure that you and your family are all vaccinated.

“There are still thousands and thousands and thousands of appointments going begging in South Australia at the moment,” he said.

The total number of active cases across the state is 87,765.

