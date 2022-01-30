Marshall Calls In ADF To Support Flood Relief Efforts

With more rain on the way, Premier Steven Marshall has announced the Australian Defence Force are stepping in to help residents in flood impacted areas.

It comes as another deluge is expected the hit the northern half of the state with 50-100mm of rain, with 200mm forecast in some areas.

Marshall confirmed on Sunday that an emergency 20 tonnes of provisions will be dropped into Coober Pedy in the next 24 hours by way of the ADF.

"We have been successful at working with the Australian Defence Force for an emergency drop of essential provisions into Coober Pedy, and that could occur over the next 24hours."

"We’re very grateful for our friends in the Australian Defence Force who have been helping South Australia first of all with the of course, then our response to coronavirus and now to these extreme weather events," he said.

With the state's emergency services battling an "inland sea", SES chief of staff Derren Halleday said Coober Pedy remains a priority for food and other supplies, however other pastoral areas have also been cut off from supplies.

“Where we’ve got further complications of the east west and the north south train lines being out of action for a significant period of time,’’ he said.

Mt Halleday has urged people to stay where they were, as relief effort would be undermined by further flood rescues.

“Our message through to the community at the moment is do not transit through that north half of the state,’’ he said.

“It is an inland sea in many many areas. And the focus to go and rescue people attempting to cross floodwaters seriously takes away from the focus of the broader community support,’’ - Mr Halleday

Marshall also issued a warning that people should not travel to the area.

"We, of course, want to send a very strong message to all South Australians that unless you need to be travelling in the north of South Australia, please stay away."

"This is a very dangerous situation," he said. "The Department of Infrastructure and transport is doing everything they possibly can at the moment to create safe passing access to the north of the state and then further into the Northern Territory, but it remains very, very difficult."

"If you do need to travel, you need to make sure that you are fully provisioned because people can be stranded at very, very short notice." - Premier Marshall

The SES is expecting more rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

