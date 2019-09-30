Married At First Sight's Tamara Joy Has Debuted A Brand New Nose

If you were like us, you would’ve been glued to your screen earlier this year watching the latest season of Married At First Sight.



We all got addicted to the drama and tbh, we are still recovering.

One of the brides who soon became a household name was Tamara Joy.

She entered the show late but soon made up for her time off the screen.

The reality star has been pretty vocal about altering her appearance, admitting that she has undergone a breast enlargement, dermal fillers and botox.

And now, she has revealed that she has had a nose job.

30-year-old Tamara shared the news with her followers on Instagram over the weekend with a number of pictures.

In March, Tamara spoke about her different procedures to Yahoo! saying, "I have had some cosmetic surgery. I’ve had my breasts done and I’ve got lip filler.

"People do it for all different reasons and I guess mine was just more so… I had a bit of a booty and I really wanted to balance that out, that’s why I did it... If it makes you feel better about yourself, why not?"

Some fans have been pretty harsh on her new pictures, with one commenting, “Oh babe what have you done!!!! Too much stuff done to your face, you looked so much better before.”

Tbh, you do you babe!

