Married At First Sight's Tamara Chats Selling Feet Pics & #Knifegate

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS bride, Tamara who wed groom Brent that has a foot phobia! We chat to her about her feet and #knifegate!

Firstly, Brent was supposed to be joining us but he had a sleep in!

One of the standout moments from last night's episode was Brent's foot phobia that had him freaking out! But Tamara thinks there's something in her feet!

Finally, knifegate. Who was right, Tamara or Brent?

Missed the chat? Here's what Tamara had to say about her feet and knifegate:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!