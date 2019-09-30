Married At First Sight’s Martha Posts Cheeky Nude Photo For Her Anniversary With Michael

Tbh, we are still coming down from the intense season of Married At First Sight that aired earlier this year.

the couples who are still together, Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson and Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have just celebrated their one-year anniversary of their “weddings.”

Both the couples took to Instagram to share their sweet messages to their partners, and Martha took hers up a few notches.

She posted a very NSFW photo… yeah, a very NUDE photo from their Mexico holiday at Viceroy Los Cabos!

The reality start captioned the photo with “One year, my dear.”

Fans were quick to notice that the pic was very similar to the one Kylie Jenner posted with Travis Scott earlier this year.

According to The Daily Mail, Martha has omens again filmed scenes for the next season Married At First Sight, which is currently in production in Sydney.

It is unknown what she will be doing with the series.

We are so glad they are still together!