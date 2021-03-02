- Adelaide NewsMark Your Calendars, The Replacement Adelaide 500 Officially Has A New Sponsor & Location!
Mark Your Calendars, The Replacement Adelaide 500 Officially Has A New Sponsor & Location!
This is gonna be HUGE.
After the news broke that the Adelaide 500 wouldn't be going ahead this year, we heard South Aussie hearts break everywhere!
So naturally, we've decided to do a replacement (COVID Safe) race instead called the Adelaide 500 (Metre) Race and you bet we've officially got a major sponsor, an all-star celebrity line up and a location ready for this Friday!
Take a listen to find out below:
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!