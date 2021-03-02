Mark Your Calendars, The Replacement Adelaide 500 Officially Has A New Sponsor & Location!

This is gonna be HUGE.

Article heading image for Mark Your Calendars, The Replacement Adelaide 500 Officially Has A New Sponsor & Location!

After the news broke that the Adelaide 500 wouldn't be going ahead this year, we heard South Aussie hearts break everywhere! 

So naturally, we've decided to do a replacement (COVID Safe) race instead called the Adelaide 500 (Metre) Race and you bet we've officially got a major sponsor, an all-star celebrity line up and a location ready for this Friday! 

Take a listen to find out below:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

2 March 2021

adelaide 500
OTR
SAFM
replacement
Listen Live!
adelaide 500
OTR
SAFM
replacement
adelaide 500
OTR
SAFM
replacement
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs