Mark Your Calendars, Perth's First Floating Event Space Is Ready For Your Post Iso Shenanigans

Since things have started reopening, why not go the extra mile next time you're looking to book your next event with this epic floating space!

The Raft is Perth’s first permanent floating event space and is set to be open in the Swan River from September.

It will provide guests with the most unique views the city has to offer overlooking Kings Park and Lizzy Quay.

The huge 445 square metre space can hold up to 250 people (180 for a seated event) and don’t worry, they can come and go as they please thanks to the private tender, which is decked out with its own sound system so you can get the party started as soon as you step off Barrack St Jetty No. 5.

The chic space draws its simplistic design from WA’s very own coastline and it's bespoke furniture coming from the legends at Remington Matters.

Even the food and beverages look insane, with the majority of resources being locally sourced!

If you want to enquire about an event or you just want to become a Friend of The Raft, head this way.

Otherwise, they are also set to host a number of ticketed music events and brand launches, so you should be able to hustle your way on, all we can say at this point is stay tuned people!

