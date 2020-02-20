Mark Your Calendars, Perth’s First Costco Store Is About To Open

Costco is one of the worlds legendary retailers which we have always dreamt of, and now it is here.

It's official, US retail giant, Costco will open its doors at 8am on March 19 at Perth's Airport.

So, while we wait for the iconic store to officially open for business, from today the fuel station at Costco will be open for business.

Shoppers are able to sign up for the membership online or onsite at the Perth Airport warehouse during regular business hours starting today.

The second-largest retailer in the world operates on a membership only system and is known for selling in bulk, the store will stock everything from international favourites to local produce.

An annual Costco membership will cost $55 for businesses and $60 for individuals.

The warehouse precinct, which covers about 14,000 square metres, will have more than 800 parking bays, an optical centre, a tyre centre, a hearing aid centre and a food court.

Shoppers can find Costco Perth Airport at 142 Dunreath Drive, with the warehouse open from 10am to 8.30pm on weekdays, and shorter hours on weekends.

Kwinana is also being eyed as a potential second location for WA.

So, make sure you mark your calendars people! This is one opening we can guarantee you won't want to miss.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.