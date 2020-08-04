Mark Your Calendars, A Massive Dessert Degustation Is Coming To Perth

Honestly, these desserts are almost to pretty to even eat!

The Shorehouse Dessert Degustation is officially back and we know where you'll be able to find us from now on.

As always, the team will be showcasing the best of what WA has to offer, using delicious local ingredients.

To start there's an olive oil torta with whipped feta, balsamic fig and onion jam, pickled beetroot and fig ice cream and to finish you'll get a delicious serving of wild chocolate, cherry and Coomer truffle gelato with chocolate macaron, candied hazelnuts and shaved truffle.

Still not convinced?

In between, there's lemon brûlée with rosemary shortbread and blackcurrant ice cream, white chocolate, banana and passionfruit tart and a tastebud-tingling blood orange sorbet with tonic granita and blueberries.

This whole mouth-watering fest will only set you back $65, but if you want to up the ante you can always opt to add cocktails to match for an extra $65 pp.

Kicking off on Wednesday the 19th until Friday 21st August, bookings and pre-payment essential, more information here.

Honestly, treat yo' self! You deserve it.

