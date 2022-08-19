Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids Are Embarrassed By His 90s "Marky Mark" Style

Mark Wahlberg isn't the cool "Marky Mark" he once was, well, according to his kids!

Once rocking Calvin Klein's and a backwards cap, the star is miles away from where he once was, and his children definitely want him to stay there.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Wahlberg was asked what his kids thought about his style back in his "Marky Mark" days and the actor was straight-up. "Oh, they're terribly embarrassed by it," he said.

But apparently, his son has been stealing his 90s look without even realising!

"My son, the whole time we were on summer break, doesn't have a shirt on and has his underwear hanging out. He totally stole the whole look!," he said.

Wahlberg also revealed his 18-month-old daughter has been rocking a 'Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch' t-shirt recently.

I don't know about you, but I think having Mark Wahlberg as your dad would be pretty damn cool!

We Just Found Out Why Jackets Have Shoulder Straps & WHO KNEW?!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android