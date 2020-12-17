Mariah Carey Slams Fans Christmas Ornament Of Her

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, we all know that. She's also well known for giving the a-ok for people to put their decorations up and also giving her tick of approval on anything Mariah Carey themed.

Or in this case, her disapproval.

A fan posted their Mariah Carey Christmas ornament that his husband gave him this year...

and it caught the eye of Mimi, who did not approve...

IMAGINE! Mariah Carey responding to your wonky ornament... of her!

We love it.

