Mariah Carey Joins The Cast Of Schitt's Creek For A Sing-a-long!

The cast of Schitt's Creek has welcomed a new voice into their fold, the one and only Mariah Carey! Mimi became an honorary Jazza-gal over a Zoom call the cast took part in recently to congratulate the students of 2020.

While Moira, David and the rest of the gang belted our 'Hero', Mariah slide in partway through... while also trying to entertain her kids!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!