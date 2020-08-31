Mariah Carey Is Here To Save 2020 With A Christmas Special

It doesn't matter if you're and out and proud owner and fan of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey or not, chances are this news will make your year ten times better.

Mariah has announced she'll be taking the Christmas cheer up a notch with a brand new Christmas special on Apple TV.

We'll see Mimi joined by some of her biggest celeb pals as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of her hit as it premiere's later this year.

We're here for it and cannot WAIT!

In the meantime, enjoy this OG version of the song AND a 2019 special edition.

